Lt Governor for interstate cooperation in Agriculture, Cooperative sectors

SS Randhawa, Minister for Department of Cooperation, Punjab meets Lt Governor

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today called for interstate cooperation in Agriculture and Cooperative sectors for better promotion and growth opportunities to all the stakeholders in the said sectors.

The Lt Governor was interacting with Shri Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Minister for Department of Cooperation and Jails, Punjab during a meeting held here at the Raj Bhavan.

The Minister proposed for bilateral arrangement between J&K and Punjab for effective production and marketing of various agri-products.

The Lt Governor observed that the promotion of Agriculture and allied sectors is our priority and J&K Government is taking comprehensive measures to facilitate rapid growth in the agriculture and cooperative sectors in J&K.

He said that the UT Administration was already keen to work with various States for such multilateral agreements to harness the rich potential in agriculture, poultry, dairy, fisheries and other allied activities, besides extension services and exchange of ideas in better practices.

He asked the Minister to send a detailed proposal for examination and assured that all possible efforts will be made to extend collaboration in agriculture and allied activities. He further emphasized that the new, investor friendly policies being laid out by J&K Government have ample scope for development in every sector.

The Lt Governor invited the interested investors for establishing lucrative units in J&K with a very good support ecosystem from the UT Administration.

With strategic interventions, the UT Government is establishing a better linkage of agriculture produce of J&K with other regions of the country to revolutionize agriculture and allied sectors. The other States/UTs can also avail of the opportunities in the UT in these sectors, he added.

Sh. Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture/Horticulture, & Cooperatives department and Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor were also present.