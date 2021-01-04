IT Towers in Jammu and Srinagar to be reality soon: LG Manoj Sinha

*MoU signed between NBCC and JK IT Infrastructure Development Company for establishing IT Towers in both the Capital cities

JAMMU: In yet another intervention to bring reforms in the Information Technology sector in J&K; a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC and JK IT Infrastructure Development Company for establishing IT Towers in both the Capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, in presence of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

These IT Towers would be established at a cost of Rs 50 crore each.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the development of IT infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir would go a long way in creating a conducive environment for Startups, economic growth and creation of employment opportunities.

“Growth of the Information Technology sector is absolutely imperative for economic growth and for creation of gainful employment opportunities” the Lt Governor remarked.

The Lt Governor said that improvement in the regulatory environment and business ecosystem has been a major priority of the Jammu Kashmir government. A number of reforms have been implemented to promote industry and services, he added.

“We have enough money and resources to give a fillip to the Information Technology sector and last year alone, Rs.156 Crore was provided to make substantial investment for effective penetration of digital technology in the entire Jammu and Kashmir”, the Lt Governor maintained.

He said that many of our youngsters, who are working in cities like Bangalore and Gurugram may also like to return and contribute to our efforts of promoting innovation entrepreneurship culture. The UT Government is working with a vision to promote the latest scientific and technology driven innovations to make J&K self-reliant, he added.

“Now, this infrastructure is expected to significantly increase Jammu and Kashmir appeal to top national investors in the field of Information Technology and Enabled Services”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor set deadlines of 15 months and 17 months for completion of the IT Towers at Jammu and Srinagar, respectively, against the time period of 24 months which was earlier set for completion of the projects.

Detailed presentations were given on establishment of IT Towers in J&K, proposed sites and future plans thereof.

It was informed that the proposed amenities in IT Towers, Jammu and Srinagar include Raw Incubation space; Raw Office space; Plug and Play; Data room; Conference hall; Finishing school; Work-station; Cafeteria; Gymnasium/yoga room; Electrical room; HVAC, BMS,CCTV, Fire-fighting; Parking, STP, Sub-station; Landscaping & Horticulture.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; PK Gupta, CMD NBCC; Ankita Kar, JK IT Infrastructure Development Company; MK Chawla, CGM NBCC and Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu were present on the occasion.