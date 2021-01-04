Dr Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation of Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by its Director General, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal comprising of Bharat Bhushan (former MLA); Prakash Tanwar; Sanjeev Gharu; Dev Karan Singh and Sachin Pal apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of SC, ST, nomads and other weaker sections of the society including their socio-economic empowerment and implementation of welfare schemes on the lines of other States/UTs.

They also informed the Lt Governor that they are going to launch Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce JK Chapter soon, and extended their full support to the Government for encouraging, motivating and supporting the budding and existing entrepreneurs, particularly those belonging to the weaker sections, besides spreading massive awareness among all the sections of the society regarding the Centrally Sponsored and beneficiary oriented schemes envisaged by the government for their welfare.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is taking comprehensive people-centric measures aimed at the welfare of every section of the society.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegation that the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be taken up for consideration on merit.