‘Tandav’ about ambitious people and pressure: Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday said his upcoming political drama series “Tandav” delves into the psyche of people caught in the greed for power.

Created and directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Khan said the show would have been equally impactful with a theme other than politics as it speaks about the Indian society in general.

“This is primarily for me a show about people and pressure. What happens to ambitious people when you give them goals they really want? It’s a complete cross section of Indian society. It didn’t really have to be on politics. It could’ve been on something else.

“But we are a political nation and we like discussing it, so it’s a really good idea for a show. This is a fantasy show, a fiction. It’s dressed up and has influences from all over the place,” Khan said at the virtual press conference for the launch of the show’s trailer.

Set in Delhi, “Tandav” aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The Amazon Prime Video series marks the digital debut of Kapadia.

The 63-year-old actor quipped that she is now “flavour of the season”, thanks to her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”. (AGENCIES)