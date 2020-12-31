JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the eve of New Year.
In his message, the Lt Governor said that ‘New Year brings us a chance to start over again and learn from our mistakes. With the lessons learned, we can work towards a better future for all’.
We are devising new paths and new policies by following four Mantras for the ‘Present’ & a ‘New Future’- Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First, said the Lt Governor.
“Let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change. I hope and believe that with the dawn of New Year, Jammu and Kashmir would usher in a new era of progress and equitable development”, observed the Lt Governor.
He prayed for sustained peace, good health, progress, and prosperity to all in the coming year.
Lt Governor extends New Year greetings
