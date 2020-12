Goldsmith shot dead in Sarai Bala Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead a goldsmith in Sarai Bala area of Srinagar, officials said.

Officials said that a goldsmith identified as Satpal Nischal, owner of Nischal Jewelers was fired upon by the unknown gunmen at his shop, leaving him in a pool of blood.

They said that the goldsmith was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary told KNO that he was declared brought dead on arrival.