Delayed By 3 Months, CBSE Board Exams Start May 4, Results On July 15

New Delhi: Class 10 and 12 final exams for schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday.

The three-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic sparked concerns about the impact on college admissions, especially for those intending to study abroad.

Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

Mr Nishank had last week ruled out conducting the board examinations till February in view of the COVID-19 situation.

With no clarity on the board exam dates, several schools had already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had announced earlier this month that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.