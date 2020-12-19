Lt Governor congratulates J&K voters, election machinery for successful maiden DDC elections

*Youth, first-time voters voted for new and better tomorrow

*Substantial increase in voter turnout manifests that faith of the people of J&K in the democratic process has deepened: LG

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the voters of Jammu and Kashmir and the election machinery for the successful conduct of first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.

Strengthening the 3-Tiers of Panchayati Raj System in J&K, the DDC elections were held for the first time in the UT and the response to the DDC Elections has been very encouraging, he said.

The elections remained largely peaceful and smooth.

Youth and first-time voters of J&K voted for new and better tomorrow. The polling stations across the UT witnessed long queues of enthusiastic voters and people came out to vote in large numbers, with the voter turnout percentage even in the traditionally low percentage areas registering manifold increase as compared to earlier held Parliamentary and Panchayat elections, which itself manifests that faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the democratic process has deepened, he added.

I thank all the on-duty officers/officials for their commitment and determined efforts for the smooth conduct of the DDC elections and above all, I thank and congratulate the people of J&K for participating in the elections with such enthusiasm and zeal and making the elections a massive success, maintained the Lt Governor.

He further said that with the culmination of DDC elections, the people of J&K will, for the first time in history, see a truly empowered grassroots democracy entailing direct funding and decentralized decision making in the planning and development of rural areas.

“I reassure the people of J&K that we will sincerely work towards the betterment of all and J&K will march ahead on the path of peace and progress without any discrimination”, said the Lt Governor.