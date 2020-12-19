TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

MUMBAI: A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custody of former chief operating officer (COO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) scam.

Romil Ramgarhia, who was BARC’s COO between 2014 and 2020, was held on Thursday by Mumbai Crime Branch and he was produced before additional chief judicial magistrate S B Bhajipale on Saturday at the end of his initial custody.

The probe agency sought further remand saying it had retrieved certain chats from his phone for which he needed to be questioned, and to probe if there was a connection between BARC and Republic TV, one of the channels accused of manipulating the TRP mechanism. (AGENCIES)