Lt Gen Sengupta takes over command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Lieutenant General, Anindya Sengupta here today took over the command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ from Lieutenant General, PGK Menon.

The General Officer has a distinguished career in Indian Army and remained at number of important command and staff appointments.

He commanded an Infantry Regiment in plains, an Infantry Brigade in Kashmir valley and an Infantry Brigade in UN Mission and Victor Force in Kashmir.

Prior to assuming command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’, he was Director General Strategic Planning at New Delhi.

In his farewell message, Lieutenant General, PGK Menon conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges, faced by any Army in the world.

On taking over, Lieutenant General, Anindya Sengupta exhorted all ranks of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ to continue to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security.

He urged them to continue to keep ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours.