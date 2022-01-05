Div Com conducts surprise midnight inspection of winter control rooms in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 5: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer conducted midnight visit here to inspect the functioning of control rooms set up for winters and to respond to any emergency situation in the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

During his visit, the Div Com inspected the control rooms including District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), JPDCL (PDD) Jal Shakti (PHE), R&B and Police Control Rooms and reviewed their working during night hours.

He interacted with the duty staff at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), situated inside DC Office and reviewed the call log being maintained. Certain deficiencies were found in the working of DEOC, which were mentioned by the Div Com in his inspection note, written on the spot.

The Div Com instructed for improvement in tracking of Covid positive patients/contacts/travellers through the Control Room as the Covid related monitoring in the district is also being done through the DEOC.

During the visit to the Police Lines, the Div Com lauded the functioning of the Police Control Room, Udhampur and complemented the DySP DAR and staff on duty for their alertness. The staff on duty also explained the functioning of TMS and vehicle tracking system.

The Div Com inspected the records like PCR logbook, weather situation report, Covid patients line listing and fine/enforcement action for CAB violations etc; which were found well maintained & in order.

The Control Rooms of R&B and PMGSY were not found functional during the night inspection and note of the same was taken.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also inspected the control rooms of EM&RE divisions (PDD) at Dabbar Chowk & Saila Talab and interacted with the staff on duty.

He instructed the officials on duty to be more people friendly in their approach and ensure prompt action on every distressed call.

The Div Com also directed the officials to maintain the record of the logbook properly, including records of calls, action taken.