EJAC delegation calls on Secretary School Education, discusses demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: A delegation of JK Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) called on Commissioner Secretary School Education and discussed with him various issues of employees of the Department of Education for early redressal.

The delegation, headed by President EJAC and Chairman JK Teachers Forum , submitted a detailed memorandum of demands, containing issues of all cadres of employees of Education Department.

The demands put forth by the delegation included, filling up of all vacancies of officers in the department, transfer policy in favour of RRets, promotion of Teachers and Masters, confirmation of 2014 batch left out Masters, Leave encashment in favour of vacational staff of the department, ACP in favour of Lecturers, conformation of left out Incharge Lectures, transfer of all cadres with three years stay, regularisation of CPWs, charge allowance in favour of promoted officials, etc.

The main focus of the meeting was recent circular issued by the Government with regard to removal of deadwood under Article 226(2). Delegation expressed serious concern about the way circular is being misused to defame, demoralise and demean teaching community. President EJAC Mohd Rafique Rather putforth the concerns and apprehension of the community in detail and said that whole community feels intimidated and humiliated as well. Chairman called the attention of Commissioner Secretary Education towards the important role played by teachers during the Covid pandemic to compensate the education losses and said that teachers voluntarily came forward to continue the teaching process despite the closure of schools.

“But ironically, despite their appreciable contribution, they are being harassed on the pretext of one thing or the other by every now and then”, he added.

The Commissioner Secretary listened to the delegation and assured redressal of all issues in near future.

About Article (226) 2, the Commissioner Secretary ensured that the department would not take any harsh step which will be against the teachers who are performing their legitimate duties well.

The leaders of JK EJAC, who were the part of delegation, included Mohammad Afzal Bhat (President JKTF), Saleem Sagar, Vinod Sharma, Sukhdev Singh Sumbarya, Mansoor Ahmad Khan , Radhay Sham, Malik Ashraf , Muzafar and others.