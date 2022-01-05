Ministries, Departments asked to take up joint projects: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed today that different Ministries and Departments in Govt of India have been asked to take up joint science based projects on common themes, instead of working in Silos.

The Minister said this while launching the theme of National Science Day (NSD) 2022 ‘Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future’.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that NSD Theme has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues involved and added that celebrations of important scientific days should not remain a one-day event and there is a need to build upon this on a regular basis.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR, Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology, Dr S.Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and senior officials of DST, DBT and CSIR attended the launch event.

Dwelling on the theme of Integrated Approach, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that the era of working in Silos is over and he stressed the need for integrated theme based projects. He said, Integration of Science is based on four pillars and these are:-a) Coming together of all science Ministries and Departments to work on theme based approach of problem solving, b) Extended Science Integration aligned with technical, engineering and medical institutes, c) Extra Science Integration that is alignment with Line Ministries/Departments of Central Government and finally d) Extended Science Driven Approach involving industries and start-ups leading to a sustainable future.

The Minister said he is planning a National Science Conclave in coming days involving Science Ministries and Departments from the Centre and all States and UTs to deliberate upon pressing problems facing India and effective Solutions for the same.

Referring to the success of Integrated Approach, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that 168 proposals/requirements were received from 33 Line Ministries/Departments for Scientific Applications and Technological Support & Solutions by all the six S&T departments including Space and Atomic energy.

National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year on 28 February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Government of India designated 28 February as National Science Day (NSD) in 1986. On this day Sir C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country.

Many institutions organize open house for their laboratories and appraise students about career opportunities available in a particular research laboratory/institution.