Lt Gen Manjinder Singh assumes charge as Chief of Staff of Western Command

CHANDIGARH: Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Western Command, at Chandimandir on Thursday. He takes over from Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, who has been elevated as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command.

On arrival at Chandimandir, Singh laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti war memorial to pay homage to martyrs.

An alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy, Kharakvasla and the National Defence College in Thailand, Lt Gen Manjinder was commissioned into 19 Madras in December 1986

During a career spanning over 34 years, he has tenanted important command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors and high-altitude terrain. He commanded his battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an infantry brigade on the line of Control and an infantry division as part of a strike corps. He has also been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy and the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

He was decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015 for distinguished service in an operational area and the Vishist Seva Medal in 2019 for devotion to duty. (Agency)