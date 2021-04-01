Covid Vaccination To Be Done Even On Holidays In April: Government

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 vaccinations will be done throughout the month of April, including on gazetted holidays, the government informed today. It has decided to operationalise both public and private sector vaccination centres for this purpose. All states and Union Territories have been asked to make arrangements for this, taking a significant step to exponentially expand the countrywide vaccination drive.

The government has initiated these measures following deliberations with the states and Union Territories on March 31, a Press Information Bureau release said today. The idea is to optimally utilise all vaccination centres to rapidly increase the pace and coverage of the drive. It is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Centre, the release said.