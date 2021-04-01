Know about the types of crusts available at Dominos India 

Dominos is the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world. The brand was started by the Monaghan brother decades ago. From a brand with just three restaurants in its initial years, over the decades Domino’s has grown to become a global powerhouse with over 17,000 operating outlets all over the world.

The strong identity of Domino’s reflects the love for the delicious food it serves. The restaurant has a huge menu featuring a wide range of pizzas and side dishes both veg and nonveg. The menu also features refreshing beverages and delicious desserts to make it a complete meal experience for their customer.

Easy customizations

Domino’s understands and values the unique tastes and preferences of its customers. The restaurant offers various pizza combinations as well as easy customizations to its customers. You can choose the amount of cheese you want on your pizza, the kind of topping you enjoy, and even the kind of crust you like.

The most incredible part of Domino’s menu is that you can even choose the crust for your pizza as you like. There are a lot of different kinds of crust choices available to make sure you find your perfect fit. Let us take you through the types of crust available at Domino’s restaurants in Bangalore and India!

Classic Hand Tossed Pizza: The Classic Hand Tossed Pizza is the traditional hand stretched crust prepared by Domino’s. This crust is made by kneading fresh dough and then hand stretching it carefully. Once the sauces, cheese, and toppings are placed, the crust is then baked to perfection. The Classic Hand Tossed Pizza base is crackling crisp on the outside and soft and light on the inside. Isn’t that what perfection sounds like? Wheat Thin Crust: Another great variant is the Wheat Thin Crust Pizza. This type of crust is a great option for all those who like to indulge in the yummy Domino’s pizzas while keeping their meals light. This crust is lighter, healthier, and delicious. The crust is prepared from the thin flattened dough and is great for some no-guilt indulgence. Fresh Pan Pizza: Next is the freshly made pan-baked pizza. The fresh pan crust pizza is prepared by coating the pan with oil and then placing the base on it. The pizza is then baked in the pan itself. This causes the bottom and sides of the crust to become fired and crispy. The oil also seeps into the dough and makes it deliciously buttery soft and chewy. The Fresh Pan Pizza is a delightful pizza crust that you should definitely try. Thank us later! Cheese Burst Pizza: Up next is the holy grail of pizza and cheese lovers all over! There is nothing like a cheesy, warm Domino’s cheese burst pizza which is available at a great cheese pizza price. True to its name, this crust offers a burst of yummy cheese. The crust is filled with oodles of yummy liquid cheese and is baked to perfection. With a Domino’s Cheese Burst Pizza, every bite will be like a party in your mouth. After all, how much cheese is too much cheese? New Hand Tossed Pizza: And finally, the New Hand Tossed Pizza. This type of crust, as the name suggests, is a slightly different variant of the classic hand tossed crust. The dough for this crust is thoroughly kneaded until it is perfectly soft. It is then carefully hand stretched and repeatedly tossed in the air. This air tossing is done until the crust gets its perfect shape and then baked with love. Isn’t this incredible?

A variety in the crust not just helps you order the perfect pizza you’d cherish but also helps in trying new varieties and keeping the pizza experience interesting. With all the different kinds of crust and customizations available, Domino’s is hands down the best pizzeria ever.