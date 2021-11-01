Lt Gen Khanduri takes over as GOC-in-C Western Command

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, assumed the charge as GOC-in-C, Western Command today. He has the distinction of being the first Air Defence Officer to be appointed as an Army Commander.

On assuming the appointment of Army Commander, Gen Khanduri laid wreath at `Veer Smriti’ paying homage to the brave hearts, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. A `Guard of Honour’ was also presented to him at the Western Command, Headquarters.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the General Officer passed out with 73rd Regular Course from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and was commissioned into 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Airfield) on Dec 17, 1983. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College.

He commanded an Infantry Division on the Western Front and a Corps in the Eastern Theatre along the Northern borders. He had an instructional assignment at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and has had varied staff appointments in Field / High Altitude and Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army). He was the Director General Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Army HQ prior to being appointed as the Army Commander.

The General officer has served on various foreign assignments to include Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan, United Nations Military Observer (UNMO) at United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) and Deputy Chief Integrated Service Support (DCISS) at United Nations Mission in Ivory Coast. Gen Khanduri has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal for distinguished service.