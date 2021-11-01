Specially-abled persons hold protest in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Differently abled persons today protested against the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board for failing to provide them a fair quota of the reservation in the recently released Class-IV selection list.

Scores of aspirants gathered at the Press Enclave to raise slogans in support of their requests. They were holding placards that stated. “We want justice” and “save our future,” and demanded reservation in accordance with the Persons with Disabilities Act.

They said that the Government had granted the dead and dumb community a 1% reservation, and that their community should have received at least 80 postings in the recently released Class IV selection list, but that the majority of them were dropped.

“Less than 40 persons were given the jobs while the remaining were left out,” Noor Kamal, a local said. He, however, said that some persons feature at multiple places in the list at the expense of other people.

“Some people were mentioned at multiple positions. The other persons would have easily been inducted in these places. We demand all the 80 positions should be filled,” he said.

Protesters said that the Social Welfare Department had placed one leg and one arm impaired equivalent to people with hearing impairments, which was unjust. “People with one arm and one leg disabilities can grasp everything, yet people with hearing impairments can hardly understand anything,” he added, adding that the agency should look into the matter.