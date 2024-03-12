Long Pending Demand Of Displaced Persons Of PoJK And Western Pakistan Fulfilled Today: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of PoJK Bhawan at Suketar Jammu today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the displaced persons of PoJK and Western Pakistan on fulfilling their long pending demand.

The Bhawan will be constructed in 40 Kanal, 17 Marla in the honour of the martyrs. It will consist of a Balidan Stambh and an Amphitheatre besides other infrastructure to showcase the rich cultural heritage and provide the community office space for meeting and to run the operations for the welfare of displaced persons, he added.

PoJK Bhawan is the testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to provide dignity and rights to displaced persons, who were deprived of their rights and suffered atrocities for decades, the Lt Governor said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave displaced families all the rights and other benefits after a long wait of over seven decades. Now, they have the same rights as any other citizen of the country and various other new opportunities are being made available to them,” he said.

Today, the displaced persons can not only cast their vote, contest an election but also fulfill their aspirations of receiving professional education and government jobs, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the resolve of the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister for the socio-economic and political empowerment of displaced families.

“The Government of India and J&K Administration is sensitive to the needs and demands of the displaced families. We are committed to provide land title and ownership rights to displaced persons,” the Lt Governor said.

He also called upon the community members to avail the benefits of the special camps being organized by the government. These special camps in Jammu, Samba and Kathua aim to saturate various government schemes and provide skill training and self-employment to youth, empower the women and to provide all the support to the farmers of the community.

Anil Kaul, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants); Deepak Kapoor, President, PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, senior officers and large number of members of displaced families were present.