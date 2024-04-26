London Resident Arrested By NIA In Indian Mission Attack Case

NEW DELHI, Apr 26: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one person accused in the March 2023 case related to the violent attack on the High Commission of India in London and unlawful activities during the subsequent protests.

Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of the United Kingdom’s Hounslow, was arrested in Delhi. He was allegedly involved in unlawful activities during the protests that took place on March 22, 2023.

“NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and March 22 last year were parts of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials. The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023,” said the agency.

In August last year, the NIA had conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the persons suspected to be involved in the March 19 attack on the High Commission in London.

The High Commission was attacked by a group of about 50 persons, who were accused of committing criminal trespass, causing disrespect to India’s national flag, damaging public property, and causing injuries to the High Commission officials.

The attack was organised by Gurcharan Singh of the Dal Khalsa in the United Kingdom; Avtar Singh Khanda of the Khalistan Liberation Force (who died in City Hospital, Birmingham on June 15, 2023); Jasvir Singh; and their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, the agency had earlier said.

In May last year, a NIA team was also sent to the U.K. for gathering evidence. A “crowdsourcing of information” was then carried out to identify and gather information on the U.K.-based entities and individuals who were part of the alleged conspiracy. (Agencies)