Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved a Bill to introduce Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English.

Minister of State for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020.

He said over 56 per cent population in the State understands and speak Kashmiri, still it is not recognised as an official language. He asked why was Kashmiri language still not recognised as an official language of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Reddy said it was a ‘historical blunder’, adding that such blunders of past 50 years will now be fixed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AGENCIES)