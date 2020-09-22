Disengagement process “intricate and complex”; Indian, Chinese armies to have more talks

NEW DELHI: The sixth round of marathon military talks between India and China focused on ways to defuse rising tensions along the treacherous and high-altitude friction points in eastern Ladakh in line with their recent agreement and considering the approaching harsh winter, Government sources said here on Tuesday.

There was no official word on the outcome of Monday’s talks in eastern Ladakh that lasted 14 hours but it is learnt both sides agreed to meet again to take forward the negotiations on the “intricate and complex” disengagement process.

The sources said the Chinese side insisted on withdrawal of Indian troops from the strategic heights around the southern bank of Pangong lake but the Indian delegation clearly conveyed that China’s PLA first vacate the areas from Finger 4 to Finger 8. (AGENCIES)