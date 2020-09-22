Five Indians on Schwab Foundation’s 2020 list of social innovators

NEW DELHI: Five Indians including Azim Sabahat of Global Healthcare and Ashif Shaikh of Jan Sahas have been selected by the Schwab Foundation for ‘social innovators of 2020’ awards for being among the first responders to the COVID-19 crisis.

The other three Indian awardees are Shanti Raghavan and Dipesh Sutariya of EnAble India, which is building an Indian ecosystem of skilling, employment and entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities, and Prashant Mehra of Mindtree (India).

Announcing 23 awardees from across the world, the Foundation said their work ranges from “building hospitals in rural India, empowering Black-communities in Brazil, providing financial resources to last-mile communities in Ghana, raising over 100 million USD for lower-income families in the US, to breaking the glass ceiling in the public sector in Spain”. (AGENCIES)