Lok Sabha Elections | ECI Establishes 187 Special Polling Stations In Baramulla PC: CEO

SRINAGAR, May 20: With an aim to attract maximum number of voters and make the electoral process pleasant and enriching, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 187 special polling stations of different categories for voters in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC) which went for polling today in the fifth phase of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024.

These innovative polling stations viz; women manned, youth manned, PwD manned, Green Polling Stations, Border Polling Stations, Model Polling Stations and Unique Polling Stations were designed to cater specifically to women, youth, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), promote eco-friendly practices and cater to needs of voters of different kind in the region.

The polling stations were established under specific themes in all the four districts of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

In Baramulla district, six women manned, seven PwD manned, seven youth manned, eight green, fifteen border, three unique and twenty one model polling stations were established. Similarly, six women manned, six PwD manned, six youth manned, six green, thirteen border, four unique and twelve model polling stations were established for ease of voters in Kupwara district.

Likewise, in Bandipora district, three women manned, three PwD manned, two youth manned, four green, thirty one border, Two unique and fifteen model polling stations were established.

In Budgam district (27 and 28 Assembly segments), three women manned, one PWD manned, one youth manned, one unique and one Model polling station was established.

The newly established polling stations aim to revolutionize the electoral process by ensuring accessibility and representation for all segments of society. With a special focus on women, youth, and PWD, these stations had been equipped with amenities tailored to meet their unique needs, fostering an environment conducive to active participation in the democratic process.

Furthermore, the ECI’s commitment towards environmental sustainability has been vividly demonstrated through implementation of green practices at these polling stations. Every aspect has been meticulously designed to minimise environmental impact and promote a greener future.

Speaking on this milestone initiative, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole, said that establishment of these unique polling stations underscores our unwavering dedication towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process. He added that the ECI believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right, and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal.