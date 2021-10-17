Locals protest against slow pace of work on Ramnagar-Kulwanta road

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 17: Locals of Kulwanta and adjoining villages in Ramnagar today staged a strong protest demonstration against the extremely slow pace of work on Ramnagar- Basantgarh road.

The protest was held under the banner of Ramnagar Tourism Development Society, led by its President Ravi Kant. The protesting villagers and members of the Society were carrying banners reading slogans to start the work on this road forthwith and complete the same within a determined time frame.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Kant said due to the lack of basic infrastructure which primarily include good road connectivity, efforts of the Society to promote tourism in Ramnagar have not been able to produce the desired results. “The civil work on much delayed Ramnagar-Basantgarh road is not even moving at snail’s pace. The present condition of the road is worse than the tractor road and the apprehensions of a fatal accident are always haunting everybody,” he said, adding that in such a situation the concept of generation of employment via tourism and economic development of the area would remain a distant dream.

Others, who addressed the protest demonstration, included Moveen Banday from Kulwanta, Advocate Anoop Singh from Loudhra, Ram Singh from Balota Chigla and Mohit Mankotia, who warned massive agitation if the work on this crucial Ramnagar-Basantgarh road is not intensified to ensure its completion by the end of winters.