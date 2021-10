JKTJAC expands UT level body, raises issues of teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Jammu-Kashmir Teachers Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) here today announced its expansion at UT level and made Riyaz Ul Rehman as its vice chairman.

In a press conference JKTJAC president, Vinod Sharma and chairman, Saleem Sagar declared Parviz Iqbal Shah as senior vice president of JKTJAC, Sukhdev Singh Sumbria as secretary; Aashiq Rasool, chief organizer; Mohd Amin Budgami, additional general secretary; Mohd Ashraf Malik, secretary; Arvind Sharma, chief coordinator; Naresh Sharma, chief publicity secretary; Sukesh Khajuria, chief press and media secretary; Gh Nabi Ganai, chief finance secretary; Azad Hussain, chief spokesman; Javid Qureshi, chief IT & Social Media secretary; Sham Parkash Sharma, chief advisor; Raj Kumar Dubey and Mudasir Ahmad Shah, secretary council; Rishi Singh Rana and Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, special secretary; Shabir Choudhary and Khurshid Ahmad Mir, joint secretary; Anita Kiran & Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, convener; Anil Choudhary, Mohd Saleem, Imtyaz Ahmad Bhat, Haji Farooq Ahmad and Qazi Tasleem, advisors; Tanveer, legal advisor; Pawan Kumar, Joginder Singh, Peer Siraj Ud Din and Mohd Imran Pall, coordinators; Azmat Iqbal, Naseer Batt and Javed Bali, publicity secretaries and Nahida Mir and Tufail Masroor Bhat, press and media secretary.

Other office bearers declared were Pawan Sharma, Subash Chander, Zahoor Ahmad and Nazi Ahmad Poshpori-all organizers; Mahesh Kumar, Shahnavaz Ahmad Lone and Mushtaq Ahmad War, spokespersons; Shoib Zia Khan, IT & Social Media secretary; Gh Qadir and Hilal Ahmad, finance secretary; Mohd Abass Dar, Social Media Incharge; Abdul Majid, publicity secretary; Hilal Ahmad Bhat, press secretary and Seva Singh Sumbria and Javed Malik, apex members.

Speaking on the occasion Vinod Sharma raised issues of teachers like inclusion of 5 years ReT period for seniority benefits, comprehensive transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme, old pension scheme in favour of NPS employees, release of enhanced HRA in favour employees of J&K.

Rajesh Jamwal, provincial president Jammu; Lekh Raj Parihar, district president Udhampur; Sajad Malik, district president Doda; Manzoor Khan, district president Rajouri; Balwan Singh, district president Reasi; Hari Lal Nag, district president Ramban; Surjit Singh, Ravinder Singh, Ashaq Jaral, Pankaj Sharma, and others were also present on the occasion.