Central Govt committed to development of J&K UT: Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 17: Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba today visited sub-division Mahore of Reasi district as a part of public outreach initiative launched by the Central Government for UT J&K.

Addressing the public, the Union MoS said that the Central Government is making strenuous efforts to ensure that benefits of the developmental and welfare schemes should reach all sections of the society without any discrimination. “Ensuring prompt public delivery system by all the departments is one of the key areas of present government”, he said.

Maintaining that the Central Government is committed to the development of the Union Territory of J&K, the Minister said that the purpose of his visit is to assess progress on the implementation of Government schemes on ground and seek feedback from the common masses. He added that Ayushman Bharat scheme is an initiative of the Prime Minister to take care of health of poor so that they should not be deprived of medical treatment for lack of financial resources.

The Union Minister advised the PRI representatives to effectively monitor the projects being executed in their respective areas so that the Government’s goal of transforming the rural landscape is achieved in its true sense. On the occasion, beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat and Mumkin expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for launching such people friendly schemes.

Responding to the public demands, Minister assured that all the issues and concerns will be looked into for redressal on priority basis.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Charandeep Singh, briefed about the achievements and steps being taken by the district administration towards ensuring transparent, accountable and responsive governance to public at the doorsteps.

After the public outreach, the minister interacted with the beneficiaries of Centrally sponsored schemes and other schemes.

The Union MoS concluded his first day visit by visiting Bal Ashram at Mahore where he interacted with the inmates and handed over sport kits to the students.

ADC Abdul Sattar, ACD Anirudh Rai and other senior officers of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion.