Loaded truck rolls down into Ranbir Canal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: A loaded truck rolled down into Ranbir Canal along Jammu-Akhnoor Road, late last night.

Click here to watch video

Police sources said that a truck (bearing registration number PB30N8429) loaded with pipes was on its way from Jammu to Rajouri late last night when its driver lost control over the truck near Toph Sherkhanian and the loaded vehicle rolled down in the canal with its upside down.

“However, the driver and conductor of the vehicles swam to safety with some minor injuries,” sources said, adding the mishap occurred around 11 PM yesterday.

In this connection, Bakshi Nagar police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, local of the area alleged that this is not the first time that any vehicle has rolled into the canal. They said last year also, a truck had fallen into the canal at this spot as the road needs to be widened at this particular spot.