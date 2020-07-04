Ashard Chaturdeshi celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: Ashard Chaturdeshi (Haar Chodah)—the yearly birthday of Mata Jawala Baghwati Khrew, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety.

Devotees from various places of the Valley thronged the shrine since morning to seek the blessings of the Mata.

Keeping in views the present pandemic situation, all devotees along with prominent members Ravi Ji Bhat, Sameet Ji Bhat, Chander Mohan, Ramesh Razdan, Hirdynath Bhat of Kashmir Pandit community participated and prayed for end of the dangerous COVID pandemic.

The devotees urged the community to work unitedly for preserving historical and sacred religious glory of the Asthapans of Kashmir Valley. They added that the pending construction work of Mata Jawala Ji Khrew will be started as soon as possible.

A maha yagya was organized by the Army which concluded at 12 noon. The yagya was followed the distribution of prashad among the devotees.

All the religious rituals were performed with utmost precautions under the SOPs issued by the Government.