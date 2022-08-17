Livestock, makeshift tent swept away after cloudburst hits near Jawahar Tunnel

Anantnag, Aug 17: A makeshift tent and cattle were swept away by a cloudburst near Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund area of ​​Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

An official as saying that clouds burst after heavy rain in Jawahar Tunnel area.

He said that a temporary tent and cattle were washed away, but no one was reported to have died in the incident.

SDPO and SHO Banhal have reached the spot to find out more details, the official said. (KNO)