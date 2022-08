EMPLOYMENT (17-08-2022)

JOBS @ BANK

RM/DM: RELATIONSHIP MANAGER/ DEPUTY MANAGER.

SALARY : 20K-40K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 NOS., SAMBA – 3NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR ETC..

QUICKERJOBINDIA2020@GMAIL.COM

7889846668, 7006223526

REQUIRED

PETROL PUMP MANAGER

AT UDHAMPUR. MUST

HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER

MOB.: 7006441048

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TWO MALE STAFF, QUALIFICATION MUST BE 10TH OR 12TH

OWN CONVENIENCE IS MANDATORY. INTERESTED CANDIDATE MAY CONTACT ON : 9419145106

WE ARE HIRING

COMPUTER OPERATOR

FOR CSC CENTER – 2 MALE

OFFICE BOY – 1 MALE

LOCATION – SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND THE RESUME ON

SKITHUBTECHNOX@GMAIL.COM

OR 91-9906277799

MANAGER REQUIRED

1) COLLECTION MANAGER – SALARY 15000- 22000 (DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE)

2) BACKEND MANAGER – SALARY 12000- 18000 (DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE)

EXPERIENCE MUST FOR BOTH POSITIONS.

CONTACT :-

9797706625, 7780954908

URGENTLY REQUIRED

J.K. FIRE SAFETY SERVICES

POST – OFFICE BOY / FRESHER

LOCATION : JAMMU (GANGYAL)

SALARY : 8500 + BONUS + PETROL

AGE : 18 TO 36 YEARS

TIMING : 9.00 AM TO 6.30 PM

A PERSON SHOULD HAVE VALID LICENCE & VEHICLE

MOBILE : 7006906171

JOB JOB JOB

REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM

IN JAMMU MALE – 5, FEMALE – 5

DOOR TO DOOR & RETAIL MARKETING

EXPERIENCED : PERSONS REQUIRED

SALARY : 15000 + INCENTIVES

FRESHER ALSO APPLY

CALL NOW : 9906155071

ADDRESS : 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIREMENT

OF DOMESTIC HELPER IMMEDIATELY

SALARY, FOOD, ACCOMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED

CONNECT: 7780872925

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL VIJAYPUR & KIDZEE VIJAYPUR

ADDRESS : WARD NO. 13, CANAL ROAD, VIJAYPUR, OPP.PARK

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF ONLY – POST 3

PRE-PRIMARY TEACHER – ANY

GRADUATE TRAINED IN EARLY CHILD EDUCATION/ MONTESSORI TEACHER

PHONE : 9796733777, 7889636533

INTEVIEW TIMING : 10 TO 1 PM

WANTED

WANTED A TRAINED AND SKILLED INSTRUCTOR / DRIVER FOR

TRAINING PURPOSE FOR REPUTED DRIVING INSTITUTE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY 9419227569, 7006579919

REQUIRED REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST/

TELECALLER 50 NOS

COMPUTER OPERATOR M/F 20 NOS

HOME TUTOR M/F 100 NOS

S.V HOME TUTORIAL

MOB. 7889747922

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

EMAIL :- INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO. 0191-2535337/0191-4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT/TGT (ENGLISH) B.A/B.SC/M.A WITH B.ED

PRT/TGT/(S.ST) B.A/M.A WITH B.ED

PTI TEACHER (MALE) RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT THE SCHOOL OFFICE ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 9 AM-1 PM WITH YOUR RESUME AND TWO COLOURED PHOTOS

REQUIRED

NURSERY TRAINED/ KINDERGARTEN EXPERIENCED TEACHER REQUIRED AT RICH HERITAGE SCHOOL, BAKSHI NAGAR.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE: 2 YEAR

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 20TH AUGUST (SATURDAY)

TIME: 10:30AM

CONTACT: 9469308900

WANTED

INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO

SAINIK COLONY NEAR SAINIK FARMS JAMMU

WE WANT SALESMAN EXPERIENCE OR FRESHER BOTH CAN APPLY

ACCOUNTANT -1 NO.

LABOUR -1 NO.

SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE

FOR CONTACT EMAIL YOUR DOCUMENTS ON

UAITC09@GMAIL.COM

OR CALL US ON :

9086362660, 7006246835

VACANCY

1. GEM SOFTWARE OPERATOR – 1

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVES – 2

(MUST HAVE SALES EXPERIENCE)

JOB LOCATION: GANGYAL

INTERVIEW CALL

TIMING: 10 AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 8899700777

SUN SHINE SERVICES

DEALS IN. PART-TIME MAIDS.

TIMING: 9 AM-5 PM.

FULL TIME SERVANTS

TIMING.24*7.

FULL TIME. MAIDS.

TIMING 24*7

CONTACT.7889741258