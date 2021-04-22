Liquor vends auction fetches handsome returns

From somewhere, at some point of time, innovative decisions have to be taken with calculated risks but with an eye on handsome returns which cannot be deferred or kept in abeyance for reasons of some sort of opposition from certain quarters. Moreover, when there is an element of transparency inherent in taking a particular ingenious decision , on the principles of probity and parity , prospects of acceptability become bright. The same happened with the new innovative Excise Policy 2021-22 announced by the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir which after certain measure of reservations and even resistance by a few who had been in liquor trade for years in a row, saw through its way very successfully as e-auction of liquor vends recently, the first of its nature, fetched to the Government a handsome revenue 14 times more than the last year, to be precise Rs. 140 crore. The Excise Department has prima facie done things, all pertaining to e- auctioning, in such a way which leaves no scope of any manipulation or any apprehension as the auction was conducted online where the required secrecy was maintained in respect of the bidder besides there being no pressure, fear or any sort of unwarranted interference in the entire process. However, reports suggest that only ‘one vend per individual’ principle wasn’t adhered to and several proxies having succeeded in getting more than one licence. Authorities should try to identify these proxies and try to weed them out to maintain credibility of the entire process. We feel that every effort should be made by the Government to ensure a turnaround in its status-quo policy structure in respect of augmenting revenues and every Rupee due and accruable as also prospects of mopping more from such sources which can easily part with or contribute, should be explored. It is not that avenues are not identified or that the prospective brackets cannot contribute but what is required is a political and administrative will. That, record participants numbering 800 in the e-auctioning process took place for 228 liquor shops denotes the general acceptability of positive changes , transparency and the principle of the hammer going down at the highest bid as also the bidders confident of earning handsomely during the current financial year. That got amply proved by two vends going for more than Rs.3 crore , five vends for over Rs.2 crore each while 34 going beyond Rs.1 crore and so on. In other words, that means the demand for the hard spirit being continuously on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir which , we are afraid, whether that could be termed a healthy sign or a cause of worry on social, health and economic factors, is left to social scientists and social reformers.