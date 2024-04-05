Lionsgate Play partners telecom company Smart to strengthen presence in Philippines

MUMBAI, Apr 5:Lionsgate Play on Friday announced its partnership with Philippines-based telecom company Smart Communications Inc (Smart) as the streaming service provider aims to strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian country.

As part of the deal, Smart prepaid and postpaid users will be able to access Lionsgate Play’s expansive library of content through affordable premium streaming subscriptions, the company said in a release.

“Our partnership with Smart is an integral part of our continued expansion efforts across Southeast Asia,” said Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia.

“This collaboration aligns with our vision to distribute our content more broadly and to diversify our subscriber base, enabling audiences to ‘play more, browse less.’ We’re committed to strategic partnerships, and Smart is the perfect partner to help us achieve that goal,” he added.

Lionsgate Play, the official streaming platform of the renowned Hollywood studio Lionsgate, entered the Philippines market in June 2022.

The streaming service provider offers blockbuster franchises including “John Wick”, “The Hunger Games”, “Twilight”, and critically-acclaimed titles like “La La Land” and “Wonder”. It is also home to original series like “Power”, “Gaslit”, “The Serpent Queen”, and “Ramy”.

“This collaboration with Lionsgate Play solidifies our commitment to delivering the widest breadth of world-class entertainment to the fingertips of Filipinos. Through this partnership, we reinforce our mission to make sure that every Smart user has more options to enjoy the content they want to consume,” said Alex O Caeg, Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart. (PTI)