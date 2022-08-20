Likely addition of 25 lakh voters misrepresentation of facts: Admn

‘No change in rules of property, job’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The administration said today that reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls is “misrepresentation of facts by vested interests”.

The assertion came following uproar by certain political parties over the issue and an All Party Meeting convened by former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Monday.

The administration said there have been media reports claiming over 25 lakh voters will be added to the electoral rolls once the revision process starts.

“This is a misrepresentation of facts spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier,” it said.

To clear the air, the administration said the summary revision was to enable eligible young people to register themselves as voters.

Besides, it also allows a person who has changed his residence to enrol at a new location by getting his name deleted from the electoral rolls at the earlier location, it said.

The number of electors in the Special Summary Revision of Jammu and Kashmir State in 2011 was 66,00,921 and the number in the electoral roll of the Union Territory now is 76,02,397, the sources said.

“This increase is mainly due to the new voters, who attained the age of 18,” it added.

The administration clarified there is no change in rules for buying property and getting jobs in Jammu and Kashmir and “have no link to the representation of voters or otherwise”.

“There is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their native constituencies and the summary revision will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

“They will continue to be given the option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through specially set up Polling Stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc,” the sources said.

Sources stated that the summary revision of Electoral Rolls is undertaken by the Election Commission from time to time according to the laid down process.