Jammu Police, SIA raid 4 locations in Poonch in terror funding case

Rs 4-5 cr pumped into J&K by module so far

Case likely to be handed over to SIA

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 20: Jammu Police and State Investigation Agency (SIA) today jointly raided four locations in the border district of Poonch in connection with major terror funding racket originating from South Africa in which two terror operatives have so far been arrested including one each from New Delhi and General Bus Stand Jammu.

Investigations have so far revealed that Mohammad Yaseen of Turkman Gate in New Delhi and Abdul Hamid Mir son of Gulam Joo of Shankar Nagar in Main Town Poonch, pumped Rs 4-5 crore worth hawala money for terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Four locations where raids were conducted in Poonch today include one house each of Abdul Hamid Mir at Main Town and Ward No. 2 at Mendhar Haveli in Poonch; and one house each of Sayyed Ahmad Banday son of Gulam Qadir Banday at Khwaja Mohalla, Guntrian and Khamma Khan Mohalla near Poonch hospital.

Besides these four locations, Jammu Police and SIA team also searched Creta car, Wagon R and Scooty owned by one Tanveer Banday son of Gulam Rasool Banday R/o Main Town, Poonch.

“Many items were seized during searches,” the officials said.

They added that the terror funding case is likely to be handed over to the SIA for further investigations.

While Abdul Hamid Mir was arrested from General Bus Stand, Mohammad Yaseen, who was nabbed in a joint operation by Jammu and New Delhi Police yesterday, was brought here today on transit remand.

Rs 10 lakh worth hawala money was recovered from the possession of Mir when he was nabbed at Bus Stand here. Subsequently, Rs 7 lakh more were seized from his possession taking total recoveries to Rs 17 lakh.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused had pumped Rs 4-5 crore worth hawala money in Jammu and Kashmir for terror funding.

“Some more persons were involved in the racket and they will be arrested shortly,” the officials said, adding efforts are on to identify them. Some of them might have gone into hiding, they said.

Yaseen has reportedly revealed that hawala money was being routed to India through South Africa and collected in Surat and Mumbai.

The hawala operations were being carried out with active involvement of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Al Badr militant outfits, sources said.

Yaseen was running a garment business in Meena Bazaar and has the Delhi link to send this money to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir through couriers, they said.

They added that recently, Rs 24 lakh hawala money was sent from South Africa to support terror activities in India. Out of this, Yaseen transferred Rs 17 lakh through two couriers to Abdul Hamid Mir in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Yaseen, as per the sources, is an important link for transporting funds from different parts of India to Jammu and Kashmir for further distribution among the militants. The arrests of Abdul Hameed Mir of Poonch and Mohammad Yaseen of New Delhi were based on information received from Central agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a person engaged in funding of terror activities and operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi.