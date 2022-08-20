Workshop on ‘Gender Sensitivity’ organised at IDRS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: International Daily Rising School (IDRS) hosted ‘Gender Sensitivity Program’ in their campus for over 60 participants from various CBSE Schools across Jammu and Punjab, here today.

The administration of the IDRS Jammu, led by Supinder Kaur (Chairperson), a super woman in action and an inspiration for all welcomed the resource persons. Dr AP Singh Chawla Director Principal Rayat Bahra International School, Hoshiyarpur with an experience of 30 years in the field of education and having vast knowledge in mental mathematics and CCE was the resource person of the event.

He’s NTA city coordinator for NEET/JEE exams along with city CBSE coordinator. He is also a resource person for CBSE and has conducted various seminars and workshops. He has also bagged awards such as lifetime achievement award INSA 2020, Best Principal by brain feed, Innovative Principal of the year by IESA.

Anupma Sharma- an ex-Principal of DAV Public School Solan (HP) was the 2nd resource person of the workshop and having 36 years of experience in the education field across the country. She has been awarded with Mahatma Hansraj National Award in recognition of her meritorious service in the field of education by DAVCMC New Delhi in 2018 and also Award of Excellence by Times of India 2009.

Schools that participated were International Daily Rising School Chowadi Sainik Colony, Jammu Sanskriti School, Jodhamal Public School, Heritage School Sainik Colony, APS Ratnuchak, APS Samba, KC International School Akhnoor Road, Vidya Mandir Amarvilla, Kartar Public School Barnoti Kathua, SNS Vidya Mandir Camp Road Talab Tillo Jammu, RMG International School Jandial, Rich Harvest School Bari Brahmana, MVM Public School Jammu, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Amphalla, International Delhi Public School Sunjwan, Army School Bari Brahamna, Carmel Convent School Kunjwani, MV International School and Vishwa Bharti Senior Secondary School.

The program commenced with a green welcome of the resource person by Dr Atul Hans Director Academics cum Principal IDRS, followed by lighting of lamps and Ganesh Vandana.

The ice breaking session was started with Dr Hans’ note in which he stressed upon the initiative taken by Sweden to make a strong effort to become more gender sensitive. Sweden recently added the word “Hen”-a gender-neutral pronoun to their common language.

The program was subdivided into two sessions. It gave an insight into how educators can make a change by creating an equality at their institutions with regards to sports, academics, music etc. The resource persons and participants were felicitated by Dr Atul Hans and Raghav Gupta (MD of School).

The event was organised under the supervision of Shivani Sharma, Shivani Hans and Nida, the in-charges of the workshop of the host School.