Lightning strikes in Poonch’s Saujiyan, Army jawan killed, 2 injured

JAMMU: One army jawan was killed and two suffered injuries when lightning struck in Sawjiyan area of bordering Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said that the lightning struck during wee hours on Friday thus killing one jawan and injuring two in Sawjiyan area of Mandi in Poonch.

“The identities of the deceased and injured jawans are being ascertained from the Army authorities,” they added.

Police however, said that the incident took place close to the Line of Control and the area reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of Srinagar based Chinar Corps (15 Corps). (Agency)