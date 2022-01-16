Light rain, snow forecast in J&K for 3 days

Srinagar, Jan 16: Minimum temperatures improved marginally in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the weather office forecast light rain and snow for three days.

A statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of very light to Light rain/snow in plains of J&K during January 16th to 19th and light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches.

“As of today, there is no forecast of any major rain/snow till ending January.”

Due to cloud cover, the night temperatures improved marginally on Sunday.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21, will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 1.2, Pahalgam minus 5.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 17.4, Leh minus 14.3 and Kargil minus 18.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 8.4, Katra 5.4, Batote 4.5, Banihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)