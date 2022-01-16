Employment Jan 16, 2022

Urgent vacancy at our restaurant, Patnitop

1. Bakery chef with good experience

2. Service boy

3. Barista boy

Food and accommodation will be provided

Contact on this number.

9990109714, 9797353828, 9541925815

Address. Hall No. 306 B2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza Jammu

ADVANCED & BEST TECHONOLOGIES PVT LTD.

SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS (Sal: 25,000-75,000 INR)

Experienced

IT SUPPORT EXECUTIVES (Sal: 10,000-15,000 INR).

PRODUCT TRAINER (Sal: 10,000-15,000 INR).

Experienced

LEAD GENERATORS/ DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

Good English Speaking Skills (Sal: 10,000-12,000 INR)

ADMIN /RELATIONSHIP EXECUTIVE.

Experienced & Good Communication (Sal: 15,000-25,000 INR).

Accountant & PRODUCT TRAINER (10,000-15,000 INR)

Experienced

Contact us: 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

MAKE YOUR CAREER IN INSURANCE

Join as an LIC Advisor

Earn upto 1 lakh p/m

Full Time / Part Time

Qual:- 10th, 10+2, Graduates

Stipend 6000/- per month

Fresher / Unemployed / Ex-Servicemen /

Gen. Insurance Agent etc.

Additional benefits Like Car / Housing Loan / Laptop

Venue: LIC Office, Panjtirthi Jammu

Contact: 7006072407

Required

Required Delivery Staff for Restaurant

Driving License, Pan Card is must

Salary 10-12 thousand in hand

Two Wheeler will be provided by company

Contact: 8968696492, 9796243311, 7006175019

FRESCA FOOD PVT LTD.

We are hiring (Sales Officer) FMCG. Candidate submit

their resume

kiranpanjalia@gmail.com

Kiran Kumar (ASM)

9419116738

Interview will be held on

19-01-2022

Job opportunities

For Smart & Confident Female Candidates

* Age: 20-35 years

* Fluent in English Language.

* Specialized in Cooking Skills

* Salary 5 Figures

Email CV with full biodata at

rjatelier@gmail.com

For a cafe Lounge To be opened shortly

Mob: 8980111556

Required

Need trained Beautician Girl for ladies Saloon at Smart Look Saloon NITCO Lane Talab Tillo Contact:

9796681412

VACANCY

Need full time female cook

Salary: 10,000

Address: 117 A/D Gandhi

Nagar Green Belt Park

Contact: 9596899988

Vacancy open at

anytime fitness Jammu

General Trainer -8 no

Salary 8000-12000 `

Sales executive -6 no

Salary 8000-12000 `

Timing 6:00 am to 3:00pm

1:00pm to 10:00pm

Plus flexible timing

Call -8082241444, 9055044444

Drop resume at Narwal.jammu@anytimefitness.in

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1.Tele caller( communication) :- 1 post female

(for calling on reception)

Interview Date and Time

Date 15/01/2022, to 17/01/2022

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,

Sidco Samba

9906044364,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Required

1) Hiring Service Manager for Kirloskar Service Dealer

Skill: Office Admin Mgt.

Moniter Customer Complaints / Service Team.

2) Hiring Service Engineer for Kirloskar Service Dealer

Skill: Having experience of Engine overhauling & electrical pannels.

Candidate should be Min ITI Trained

Interested Candidates should contact

9906125617 & 8825012832

or Email to surajjammu@gmail.com

JOB VACANCY

1. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG

Minimum 3+ Years of Sales & Marketing experience in Food Products, Pulses, Oil & Ghee industry.

Must have knowledge of Wholesale, Distribution and Retail channels across different districts.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

REQUIRED MR

NEED 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR JAMMU BASED

PHARMA COMPANY.

MINIMUM TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE OF FIELD WORK.

SALARY + INCENTIVE+TA

CONTACT: 9419861215, 6005400611

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

URGENTLY REQUIRED FACULTY

FOR REPUTED INSTITUTE

IN GANDHI NAGAR

1. GENERAL SCIENCE

2. GENERAL ENGLISH

3. COMPUTER

INTERESTED FACULTY MAY PLEASE CONTACT

MOB.NO. 6006222548

KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Required TGT (Computer) with BCA/MCA. Can apply via kcisvision@gmail.com Contact No :0191-2954747, Mobiles Nos :7780972185 & 8825035700

Pharmacist along with drug license.

Anyone required

Contact on

9149619511, 8082655332