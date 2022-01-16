Employment Jan 16, 2022

Urgent vacancy at our restaurant, Patnitop
1. Bakery chef with good experience
2. Service boy
3. Barista boy
Food and accommodation will be provided
Contact on this number.
9990109714, 9797353828, 9541925815
Address. Hall No. 306 B2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza Jammu
ADVANCED & BEST TECHONOLOGIES PVT LTD.
SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS (Sal: 25,000-75,000 INR)
Experienced
IT SUPPORT EXECUTIVES (Sal: 10,000-15,000 INR).
PRODUCT TRAINER (Sal: 10,000-15,000 INR).
Experienced
LEAD GENERATORS/ DATA ENTRY OPERATOR
Good English Speaking Skills (Sal: 10,000-12,000 INR)
ADMIN /RELATIONSHIP EXECUTIVE.
Experienced & Good Communication (Sal: 15,000-25,000 INR).
Accountant & PRODUCT TRAINER (10,000-15,000 INR)
Experienced
Contact us: 7051002662
Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
MAKE YOUR CAREER IN INSURANCE
Join as an LIC Advisor
Earn upto 1 lakh p/m
Full Time / Part Time
Qual:- 10th, 10+2, Graduates
Stipend 6000/- per month
Fresher / Unemployed / Ex-Servicemen /
Gen. Insurance Agent etc.
Additional benefits Like Car / Housing Loan / Laptop
Venue: LIC Office, Panjtirthi Jammu
Contact: 7006072407
Required
Required Delivery Staff for Restaurant
Driving License, Pan Card is must
Salary 10-12 thousand in hand
Two Wheeler will be provided by company
Contact: 8968696492, 9796243311, 7006175019
FRESCA FOOD PVT LTD.
We are hiring (Sales Officer) FMCG. Candidate submit
their resume
kiranpanjalia@gmail.com
Kiran Kumar (ASM)
9419116738
Interview will be held on
19-01-2022
Job opportunities
For Smart & Confident Female Candidates
* Age: 20-35 years
* Fluent in English Language.
* Specialized in Cooking Skills
* Salary 5 Figures
Email CV with full biodata at
rjatelier@gmail.com
For a cafe Lounge To be opened shortly
Mob: 8980111556
Required
Need trained Beautician Girl for ladies Saloon at Smart Look Saloon NITCO Lane Talab Tillo Contact:
9796681412
VACANCY
Need full time female cook
Salary: 10,000
Address: 117 A/D Gandhi
Nagar Green Belt Park
Contact: 9596899988
Vacancy open at
anytime fitness Jammu
General Trainer -8 no
Salary 8000-12000 `
Sales executive -6 no
Salary 8000-12000 `
Timing 6:00 am to 3:00pm
1:00pm to 10:00pm
Plus flexible timing
Call -8082241444, 9055044444
Drop resume at Narwal.jammu@anytimefitness.in
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1.Tele caller( communication) :- 1 post female
(for calling on reception)
Interview Date and Time
Date 15/01/2022, to 17/01/2022
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,
Sidco Samba
9906044364,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Required
1) Hiring Service Manager for Kirloskar Service Dealer
Skill: Office Admin Mgt.
Moniter Customer Complaints / Service Team.
2) Hiring Service Engineer for Kirloskar Service Dealer
Skill: Having experience of Engine overhauling & electrical pannels.
Candidate should be Min ITI Trained
Interested Candidates should contact
9906125617 & 8825012832
or Email to surajjammu@gmail.com
JOB VACANCY
1. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG
Minimum 3+ Years of Sales & Marketing experience in Food Products, Pulses, Oil & Ghee industry.
Must have knowledge of Wholesale, Distribution and Retail channels across different districts.
(SUNDAY OPEN)
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
REQUIRED MR
NEED 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR JAMMU BASED
PHARMA COMPANY.
MINIMUM TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE OF FIELD WORK.
SALARY + INCENTIVE+TA
CONTACT: 9419861215, 6005400611
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
URGENTLY REQUIRED FACULTY
FOR REPUTED INSTITUTE
IN GANDHI NAGAR
1. GENERAL SCIENCE
2. GENERAL ENGLISH
3. COMPUTER
INTERESTED FACULTY MAY PLEASE CONTACT
MOB.NO. 6006222548
KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Required TGT (Computer) with BCA/MCA. Can apply via kcisvision@gmail.com Contact No :0191-2954747, Mobiles Nos :7780972185 & 8825035700
Pharmacist along with drug license.
Anyone required
Contact on
9149619511, 8082655332