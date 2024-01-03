LIC employees stage protest, raise demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: LIC employees today staged a protest demonstration across LIC offices of J&K in support of their long pending demands.

The protest was led by Federation of LIC Class-1 Officers’ Association president, Jatinder Bhat along with Development Officers under the banner of NFIFWI led by their president, Rakesh Magotra and LIC Class-3 & 4 employees under the banner of Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association led by their Divisional secretary, Pawan Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion LIC employees lambasted the Central Government for not increasing LIC’s contribution in NPS from 10 per cent to 14 per cent in spite of the fact that the LIC Board has already recommended it to the Ministry of Finance since long. It was stressed that this demand must be fulfilled immediately, seeing to the gross injustice to the employees appointed on or after April 1, 2010 who are under NPS.

The protesters said that wage revision of LIC employees was also pending since August 1, 2022 and the charter has been submitted to the management but no negotiations have been started till now.

They also emphasised on the demand to start negotiations on wage revision at the earliest as more than one year has already passed and the wage revision has not been done.

Recruitment in all cadres for infusion of young blood in the organisation was also demanded.

The leaders strongly condemned the unilateral attitude of the management and warned intensified agitation in reaction to it.

The protesters threatened to intensify the agitation, if the demands are not met.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Shreshtha Sharma, Priya Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Dharminder Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Raj Kumar and Neeraj Bhagat.