Div Com chairs meeting of Experts Committee on road safety

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired the meeting of the Committee of Experts constituted by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to find out the reasons behind road accidents on Ramban-Batote -Doda -Kishtwar National Highway and the Mughal road .

The members of the committee- Prof G M Bhat, former HoD Department of Geology JU, Dr Ankit Khajuria, Assistant Professor from IIT Jammu, Er Mohinder Kumar, former Executive Engineer and Major Gaurav Tewari GREF attended the meeting.

The Committee of Experts will inspect these roads to assess and find out the reasons responsible for accidents in the hilly areas.

During the meeting, the Div Com emphasised the importance of the fact findings and recommendations by the Committee that would be implemented to save the precious lives.

The Div Com stressed on the members of the committee for generating actionable points, immediate measures and practical steps in their report.

He asked the members of the committee to submit their report at the earliest after visiting the roads, vulnerable sections and assessment of the reasons.