DGP sanctions Rs 3.72 cr special welfare relief, loan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain has approved Rs 2.20 crore as Special Welfare Relief for the families of 10 deceased police personnel.

Additionally, over Rs 1.51 crore in welfare loans has been sanctioned for 119 serving police personnel, along with Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for the Next of Kin (Nok) of 2 martyred Police officials.

Notably, Rs 22 lakh each has been granted as special relief for dependents/legal heirs of the deceased police personnel.

Out of the special relief amount, Rs 1 lakh each has been promptly provided to the families/Nok for immediate funeral expenses by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) through their respective units/Districts. The financial assistance and welfare loans are disbursed from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

A welfare loan of Rs 42 lakh has been sanctioned for 42 police personnel for self-marriage, while Rs 1.50 lakh each has been approved for 63 police personnel to cover marriage expenses for their sons/daughters.

Additionally, 11 police personnel received a welfare loan of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the higher/professional education of their wards.

Other police personnel received Rs 1 lakh for the technical education of his son, and Rs 50,000 each has been sanctioned for two police personnel for circumcision/ Akhandpath of their wards. The welfare loans are refundable and are recovered in monthly installments from the salaries of the police personnel without any interest.

Furthermore, the DGP Swain has granted Rs 1 lakh each for the marriage ceremonies of the daughters of martyred Ct. Mushtaq Ahmad & Ct Raj Kumar.