JU plans big infrastructure & innovation push; VC shares vision

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Giving major thrust to infrastructure development and quality education, University of Jammu will soon develop a huge parking space on the campus and a state-of-the-art iconic main gate depicting Dogra culture besides organizing capacity development programmes for the faculty members.

Further, the university is going to host Women Science Congress next month while a 3-day mega festival “Goonj,” will also be organized for display of talent and best practices by universities of J&K and affiliated colleges of JU.

Click here to watch video

This was informed by JU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai, here today while interacting with media persons and sharing the university’s ongoing initiatives, accomplishments, and future plans.

Prof Rai elaborated that various capacity development programmes of the JU faculty are being organised, for which Rs 5 crore of financial support has been sanctioned by the UT Government and an additional Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the implementation of NEP-2020. The faculty of the ‘Design Your Degree’ programme shall also be given specialized training, he added.

Further, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university is going to give huge impetus to infrastructure development, and in this regard, work will soon start on a prestigious innovation tower, a huge parking space, and a state-of-the-art iconic main gate depicting Dogra culture.

Prof Umesh Rai said that the university is also going to host women’s JK Science Congress in the month of February while a 3-day mega festival called “Goonj,” will be organized wherein universities of UT J&K and affiliated colleges of JU are going to participate and display their best practices in their respective institutions, as well as showcase dance, music, and sports.

In addition to these activities, the University is soon starting a programmeme with the aim of engaging youth with elders with the caption “Bajargon ke baat Yuvawo ke sath,” and the purpose is that elders through this programmeme pass down one’s life experience. The elders will be requested to visit campus and engage with youth, and youth will also go to villages and interact with the elders. These experiences will be well documented, and a documentary will also be prepared, said Prof Umesh Rai.

In the press conference, the Vice-Chancellor was flanked by Prof Meena Sharma, Dean Planning; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof Rahul Gupta, Registrar; Prof Rajiv Rattan, Director, College Development Centre; Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Director, DD&OE ; Prof J P S Joorel; Prof Naresh Padha and Prof Satnam Kour.