Commissioner State Taxes exhorts officers for robust action against tax evasion cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Commissioner State Taxes, Dr. Rashmi Singh, today called upon the officers of Jammu division to take timely and robust action against cases of tax evasion and ensure compliance to tax law across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through optimization of data analytics and field intervention.

The Commissioner made these remarks while chairing departmental review meeting of the State Tax Officers of Jammu Division here today.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Commissioner commended the department for successful completion of audit cases overcoming several challenges. She asked the officers to undertake multi-faceted revenue recovery efforts at the earliest, assuring officers of any inter-departmental support required for the same. Dr. Rashmi Singh directed the enforcement wings to intensify their field actions and take appropriate measure to curb undervaluation with special focus on outer and remote areas.

Underlining the massive infrastructural expansion undertaken by government across Jammu and Kashmir with several under construction national projects, the Commissioner directed officers to pay special attention on work contract and construction sector within specific areas of project to ensure compliance and augmentation of UT revenue.

The Commissioner advocated for joint efforts with other departments to make sure that payments of non-compliant dealers are not released by DDOs of various departments. She also stressed upon the need for wider publicity of recent Government circular regarding release of payments by the DDOs. She further directed the field officers to undertake field inspections and ensure compliance by hotels, banquets, restaurants and adopt innovative approaches to identify tax evasions.

“Department is undertaking multiple IT interventions in this direction, one such initiative is installation of RFID readers at uncovered locations to keep check on tax evaders”, she said.

Dr. Rashmi Singh further said that tax officers should facilitate the honest taxpayers and chase the evaders and expressed her confidence that officers will adopt all necessary measures by taking assistance of business intelligence inputs for ensuring that the department achieves the required revenue target to the fullest.

During the meeting, Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Namrita Dogra, apprised the Commissioner of various departmental activities and presented circle wise report on successful completion of scrutiny and audit of taxpayers for the financial year 2017-18. She stated that State Taxes Department has completed audit and scrutiny for the FY 2017-18 and has in the process been able to identify substantial amount of unrealized revenue.

The Additional Commissioner reiterated that there is a positive growth in GST collections during the year in the UT of J&K stating that more than 30% growth has been seen over the comparative period last year and the overall growth in the SGST cash component has shown a healthy upward swing of around 28.26%.