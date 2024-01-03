Justice Tashi inaugurates Dental cum Awareness Camp at Central Jail

*Visits Home for Mentally Challenged Persons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 3: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority today inaugurated a Dental Awareness cum Hygiene Campat Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal to address the dental problems of the Jail inmates.

Justice Tashi who was accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority was received by Deepak Kumar, Director General Prisons, Sanjay Parihar, District & Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA Jammu, Virendar Bhat, Superintendent, Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu, Rakesh Gupta, Principal, Indira Gandhi, Govt. Dental College, Smriti Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Jammu, Dr. Poli Thapa, Sr. Medical Officer, Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu and Advocate Anil Sharma, Chief LADC, Jammu.

A ceremonial guard of honour was also accorded to Justice Tashi.After inaugurating a two-dayAwareness cum Dental hygiene camp organized by Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College in collaboration with J&K Legal Services Authority and Prison Department, UT of J&K, Justice Tashi said that Dental Hygiene is equally important for every person and due to lack of awareness the people normally do not give importance to the dental issues and this awareness cum hygiene camp is specially designed to address the dental problems being faced by the jail inmates.

Referring to his earlier visits to various jails in UT of J&K, Justice Tashi said that a number of jail inmates had raised the demand for referring them to dental hospital for dental checkup, so the J&K Legal Services Authority after holding a detailed meeting with Principal Indira Gandhi, Govt Dental College and Director General, Prisons formulated a calendar spreading over 2 months for organising dental awareness cum hygiene camps in two phases in all the jails of Jammu and Kashmir.First phase for jails located in Jammu Province and second phase covering all the jails of Kashmir Province.

Principal Indira Gandhi, Govt Dental College informed the Executive Chairman that various teams comprising 22 dental surgeons and 4 technicians have been deputed for two days at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, which will not only spread the awareness about the dental hygiene, but shall also conduct dental check-up and provide treatment during the camp.

He further informed that besides using the dental equipments available in the various jails, portable dental chairs alongwith medicines and other equipments shall be taken to each and every jail by the team constituted for the purpose.On the occasion, various dental surgeons also addressed the gathering and aware them about various precautions required for maintaining dental health. Later on, Justice Tashi inspected proceedings of NIA courtJammu being conducted virtuallyinvolving Jail inmates.

The Director General Prisons requested the Executive Chairman to take up the issue of shortage of medical staff in various jails with the concerned authorities in the Govt.

Later, Justice Tashi inspected the office of J&K Legal Services Authority at JDA Complex, Jammu and interacted with the staff posted there. He urged all of them to work with dedication to ensure that the flag of Legal Services Authority flatters high in the sky.

Justice Tashi also visited ‘Muskan’, a Home for Mentally Challenged Persons at Channi Rama, in order to have first-hand information and observe improvements made in the living conditions of the inmates. He met all the inmates and spent about an hour with them.

On behalf of District Administration Ms. Anusnia Jamwal, ADC Jammu was present, who informed Justice Tashi that the construction work of one additional room is nearing completion and other necessary repairs shall be completed before the close of this financial year.

The Administrator of the Home informed Justice Tashi that the girls of the Home recently participated in VYOM 2023 and also got prize in a cultural event.