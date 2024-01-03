Construction on crucial bridges in Pulwama suspended

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Jan 3 : The ongoing construction work on two important bridges in Pulwama district, situated about 15 kilometres from Pulwama town in Dogripora and Reshipora areas, has been susupended.

Upon completion, these bridges would connect numerous villages, including Naina, Panzgam, Reshipora, Chandigam, and Hari, to the National Highway (NH44), significantly improving connectivity in the region.

Originally initiated over a decade ago, the construction gained momentum during 2019 after the work was incorporated into the languishing projects scheme. However, the recent suspension of work is attributed to the termination of the scheme and the subsequent transfer of projects from the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCC) to the Roads and Buildings Department.

“The delay in the completion of the project on time was partly due to the initial paperwork when the projects were included in the languishing projects. Significant time was lost in bureaucratic processes and administrative approvals, leading to a suspension of work for over six months,” an official involved in the project said.

As the fate of these crucial bridge projects hangs in the balance, the locals continue to bear the brunt of the halted construction. They said that there was an urgent need for swift government action to ensure the completion of these projects and end the hardships faced by the people.

“For the last decade, we have either had to travel to Awantipora or board overcrowded fishing boats to cross the river and reach the highway,” Adil Ahmad, a resident of Dogripora, said.

Officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Corporation Limited cited the frequent change of funding agencies as the main reason behind the project’s prolonged delay. Originally, categorized under the State sector in 2007, insufficient funds prompted a shift to the Central Road Fund (CRF).

“Despite this, the financial constraints persisted, leading authorities to explore funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which also proved unsuccessful. Attempts to divert resources from one bridge to complete the other proved futile,” an official said.

Nissar Ahmad Pandit, an official from the Roads and Buildings Department, said that they had recently taken over the bridge and there was a need to secure funding for the projects. “We have written to the Government to ensure funding for the project since the last scheme has expired. Construction work on the pending part will commence once the funding issue is settled,” he said.