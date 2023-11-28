LIC bags Silver Medal for excellence in display at IITF

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India was awarded Second Prize for excellence in display, in the PSU & PSB Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) and bagged the Silver Medal.

The award was received by LIC’s Regional Manager (Corporate Communications), North Zone from Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation(ITPO), Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The LIC of India pavilion was inaugurated by Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Aditya Gupta in the presence of the Zonal Head, J P S Bajaj and other senior officials of LIC of India, North Zone on November 15, 2023.

The LIC showcased various products, both individual & Group plans and also the awards and accolades received by the Corporation in 2022-23, as also a peek into the history of Life Insurance Corporation of India, its long and majestic journey from September1, 1956.

The LIC stall was a combo pack of Information, Knowledge sharing & entertainment. The concept of insurance and LIC products were conveyed to the visitors through Street Plays.

A free health check-up camp was also organised for the visitors on all days of the Trade fair. Magic Shows and Tattoo for kids attracted crowds to the stall.

The call centre details and social media handles were prominently displayed for the information of visitors.

The marketing officials & field force were present at the stall on all days to educate the visitors on the concept of insurance, provide information on LIC products and about the career prospects as an LIC agent.