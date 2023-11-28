GM reviews performance of Northern Railways

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: In order to review the performance of Northern Railways (NR), a meeting was held here today. The meeting was chaired by Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway in which other officers and departmental heads of NR and DRMs participated.

During the meeting GM emphasized that Safety is the main concern over Railways, for which all out efforts should be directed towards maintaining the tracks, rolling stock, signaling and electric overhead wires are working in top order.

He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of tracks, proper functioning of signal system and other safety arrangements during upcoming fog season and instructed officials for speedy removal of scrap lying near the tracks and increase of cold weather patrolling of railway tracks, visual examination of rail ends fish bolt holes, and identify rail fracture prone locations and take necessary preventive measures to keep watch on any untoward incidents.

Chaudhuri said that the divisions should enhance the safety and counsel the staff whenever necessary and required. He also emphasized on focusing on electrical safety on tracks as well as safety in relay and panel rooms for error free movement of trains.

He stressed upon the minimizing the human failure in train operation and also instructed the department heads and DRMs, to maintain the punctuality with keep pace for freight loading with safety as priority

Earlier, Shobhan Chaudhuri and other officials undertake the pledge by reading the preamble of the Constitution of India in observance of the Constitution day.