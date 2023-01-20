LG’s statement on new land order big respite for poor people: Prof Aga

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 20: Member of media coordination committee of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Prof Farooq Ahmed Aga today said that the statement of Lieutenant Governor on new land order is a big respite for poor masses in Jammu and Kashmir and it shows positive opposition approach of AAP.

Addressing a press conference here today, Prof Aga said that new land order in J&K has created social disturbance in society and especially the poor people are suffering badly amid fear that their land will be snatched.

“AAP stood up against this dictatorial order and held protests and organized a series of press conferences, forcing Government to introspect on this order,” Prof Aga said.

He said that a protest was held at Jammu in front of BJP office on Wednesday while over half a dozen press conferences have been held in J&K by AAP since this dictatorial order was issued.

“We resisted this order in a peaceful but strong manner and succeeded in forcing Government to introspect providing a big relief to the poor people of J&K,” said Prof Aga.

While welcoming the statement issued by LG Manoj Sinha that there will no harm to poor families but influential people will not be spared, Prof Aga said as this will give a sigh of relief to poor families in J&K who were spending sleepless night after this land order.

He however asked LG administration to ensure that the statement of the LG is implemented in letter and spirit and there is no harm to poor families. “AAP wants to clear that if this statement of LG is not taken care of and not implemented properly, then we will again hit the roads,” he said.

Prof Aga also highlighted the illegal occupation of Government bungalows and quarters by BJP leaders and demanded that these BJP leaders staying illegally and enjoying facilities on tax payers’ money should immediately be removed from these Government accommodations.