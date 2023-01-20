LG Mathur launches ULPIN in Ladakh, calls it a ‘game changer’

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today launched the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) in Ladakh, at Raj Niwas.

Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan; Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Secretary, Department of Land Resources, GoI, Ajay Tirkey; Additional Secretary, DoLR, Hukum Singh Meena; Joint Secretary, DoLR, Sonmoni Borah; Advisor Umang Narula; Principal Secretary, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Divisional Commissioner, Saugat Biswas; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Suse; Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeve; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Leh, Shabbir Hussain, officials from Survey of India and beneficiaries were present during the event.

Terming ULPIN as a ‘game changer’ and the next step in SVAMITVA for digitisation and computerisation of land revenue records, LG Mathur stressed the importance of 100 percent coverage of land revenue records in Ladakh and completing the exercise at the earliest. He emphasised the need for the saturation coverage of not only the Abadi Deh areas but the entire Ladakh by the Administration with the help of both the Hill Councils through its own schemes and funds.

LG Mathur shared the plans to increase the Abadi-Deh area in Ladakh, including carving out Abadi Deh areas in Wildlife Sanctuaries and National Park in Ladakh, and stated that the Administration along with both the Hill Councils will work with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to cover the increased Abadi Deh areas in Ladakh.

He stated that the ULPIN scheme would prove beneficial in numerous ways, including settling and expediting land-related disputes in court and addressing legacy issues such as putting a check on any unwanted change in land revenue records. He also stated that the scheme would also prove beneficial to farmers in availing loans from banks and also using drones to spray insecticides and pesticides on the registered lands of the farmers.

LG stated that in a hilly UT like Ladakh, the scheme would prove beneficial to collect accurate land records and land areas for hilly land to record the vertical dimension of land. He also stated that the scheme would be a blessing for industrialists and entrepreneurs and help in the overall development of Ladakh.

LG handed over property cards to five beneficiaries- Phuntsog Spalzang, Padma Gyalson, Tsering Namgyal, Tundup Tashi and Phuntsog Dolma.

Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Chairman LAHDC Leh, Secretary DoLR, Advisor and Principal Secretary also spoke on the occasion.